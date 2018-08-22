Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay police investigate after person found dead on south side

Thunder Bay Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the city's south side overnight.

Discovery made on Cumming Street in vacant lot

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police hold the scene in the 100 block of Cumming Street where a person was found dead after midnight on Wednesday. (Jeff Walters/CBC)

In a written statement, police said the discovery was made in the 100 block of Cumming Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Police were holding the scene, which is a vacant lot, on Wednesday morning.

No other details have been released.

But police said further information will be made available as it becomes known. 

