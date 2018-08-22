Thunder Bay police investigate after person found dead on south side
Thunder Bay Police are investigating after a person was found dead on the city's south side overnight.
Discovery made on Cumming Street in vacant lot
In a written statement, police said the discovery was made in the 100 block of Cumming Street shortly after midnight on Wednesday. Police were holding the scene, which is a vacant lot, on Wednesday morning.
No other details have been released.
But police said further information will be made available as it becomes known.