Thunder Bay, Ont., police appeal for witnesses as they investigate shooting

Thunder Bay police are appealing to witnesses as they investigate a serious assault involving a firearm.

Officers were called to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre after 3 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, following reports of an injured male.

Responding officers learned the man's injuries indicated he had been shot.

Investigators learned the original incident likely happened in the area of North James and Limbrick streets at about 2 a.m. May 26, and it's now being treated as a major case.

Police believe the incident was targeted, and the victim's injuries are described as serious, but non-life threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.