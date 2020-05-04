Impaired driver charged after minvan crashes into Thunder Bay home

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged after a minivan crashed into a home in the northwestern Ontario city on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to the scene of the collision in the 300 block of County Boulevard at about 5:45 a.m. on May 2, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Monday.

According to police, the driver had fled the scene with the vehicle before officers arrived.

Police at the scene observed significant damage to the home, which included damage to the interior of the kitchen.

Both occupants of the residence were at home at the time of the collision, police stated.

Officers obtained a description of the vehicle involved and found it in the 400 block of Wentworth Crescent in Thunder Bay at about 6 a.m.

Police said they also located the suspected driver, and observed multiple signs of alcohol impairment.

According to police, an investigation revealed the suspect was the driver of the minivan involved in the earlier collision. The woman was arrested and transported to TBPS headquarters without further incident, police said.

Police said an analysis of the driver's breath confirmed she was impaired by alcohol.

A 34-year-old Thunder Bay woman has been charged with operation while impaired, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop after an accident, and failure to comply with undertaking.