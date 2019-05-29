Being 'respectfully persistent' helps Thunder Bay police solve 2014 homicide

Thunder Bay police say being 'respectfully persistent' along with more time to deal with open homicide investigations, helped lead to the arrest of two men involved in a 2014 homicide.

Police confirmed the identity of one of the accused, 23-year-old Jonathan Edward Massicotte, who faces charges of first-degree murder, and uttering threats to kill. A 22 year-old man also faces a charge of first-degree murder, but he cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, as he was a minor at the time of the incident.

The two were charged in connection to the death of William Darryl Wapoose, 32, who was found in the Chapples Park area.

Det. Sgt. Tracy Lewis said police have constantly worked on the case for the past five years, but sometimes, people who may have information need a reason to speak up.

"Even where we've had witnesses come forward because they've said, 'Like, I saw the victim's mom or dad somewhere in Thunder Bay and it's bothered me.' It seems like when it becomes personal for people, they want to help us out, which is really good."

Lewis said detectives and staff in the Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB) had to interview numerous people about this crime, and often go back to the same people numerous times, as well as following up on new leads obtained through interviews.

"It comes to respectful persistence with witnesses. Each of these investigations is not just interviewing one or two people. There's lots. You do one interview, and they give you two or three names, you've got to follow up with every one of those people."

Lewis said a slowdown in current homicides in the city have allowed investigators to circle back to outstanding cases, to work on solving them.

"The whole focus tries to stay on...we're very conscious of our unsolved, and working toward those. So, when we get time between the current homicides, the officers in the Criminal Investigations Branch go back to the unsolved and work at them again."

'The pleas are to remind people, and sometimes, it's just where people are at different stages of their life where maybe, for a witness, at the time they weren't comfortable to say something, and they become comfortable over time."

Lewis said changes in technology make it easier to track down potential witnesses, even if they do not live in Thunder Bay. She said finding people to speak with can be the biggest challenge.

"It's really dependent on what stage people are at, and if they're in Thunder Bay, if they've come back to Thunder Bay."