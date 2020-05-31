Thunder Bay police investigating homicide at north side hotel

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 29-year-old male at a north side hotel.



Officers were originally dispatched to reports of a disturbance and a seriously injured male at the Midtown Inn at 61 Cumberland Street North in Thunder Bay around 10:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, police said in a media release on Sunday.



According to police, officers arrived and located the victim and paramedics with Superior North EMS transported him to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre where he was pronounced deceased.



Police said the scene is now a "major case" and is being investigated by members of the TBPS's Major Crimes Unit as a homicide investigation.



A police presence remains in the area of the Midtown Inn where the scene is being held.

Police said the identity of the victim is being withheld at this time.