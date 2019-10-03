Thunder Bay police seeking suspect who allegedly broke into woman's home

Thunder Bay police say they're looking for a suspect who allegedly broke into a woman's home on the city's north side early Wednesday evening.

Police said officers were called to a break-and-enter at a home in the 300 block of Court Street N shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 2.

A woman had just returned home to find a man who she didn't know inside her residence. He appeared to be in the process of stealing items, police said in a written release issued Thursday.

She reportedly confronted the suspect, who fled on foot with some of the woman's belongings.

The victim attempted to follow the man, police said, but he allegedly threatened her if she continued. The accused was last seen fleeing on foot through a nearby laneway.

The accused is described as being about five-feet-seven-inches tall with a very thin build. Police said he is believed to be in his 20s or 30s with black spiky hair. His right eye appeared to be bloodshot.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket with black pants and was carrying a Lululemon duffle bag, police said.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.