Automotive fluid leads Thunder Bay police to hit-and-run, impaired driver

A 34-year-old man faces charges after a trail of debris led officers to a vehicle involved in a weekend hit and run.

Thunder Bay Police Service officers were in the area of Arthur Street and Edward Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Sunday, March 15, when they noticed signs of a recent motor-vehicle collision.

Police learned a grey car had struck a pole on the median of Arthur and West Edward Streets, and witnesses said the motorist was last seen continuing southbound on Brown Street.

According to police, scattered debris was spotted in the area, and what appeared to be a trail of automotive fluid. Police followed the trail directly to a car matching witness descriptions and noticed the vehicle had signs of damage consistent with a recent collision.

Police said as they approached the vehicle on foot, it suddenly sped off, "spraying the officers with rocks and dirt" before it proceeded eastbound on Gordon Street.

Police pursued the vehicle, but had to stop their pursuit in an effort to maintain public safety.

They then observed the vehicle parked on James Street South near Gore Street. Officers approached the empty vehicle, but noticed a male and female at a nearby parking lot who appeared to be the same driver and passenger that sped away from officers.

Officers approached the male and confirmed he was the driver involved in the collision. Police arrested him after a brief struggle.

Police charged the 34-year-old Fort William First Nation man with numerous charges including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, operation while impaired by drugs and alcohol, flight from a peace officer, obstruction of peace officer, resisting a peace officer, and breach of probation.

The accused appeared in bail court on Monday, March 16, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.