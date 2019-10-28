Thunder Bay police charge 2 after high risk arrest following weekend pursuits

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) arrested a 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old female in connection to an ongoing incident through the weekend involving a motorist fleeing from police in a pickup truck, which had allegedly been stolen.

Police said that at one point Sunday night the driver engaged in "a maneuver that made officers suspect the driver was possibly planning to intentionally collide with the officer and his vehicle."

Just after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers received reports that the truck had been spotted in the 1000-block of Memorial Avenue, police said in a written release Monday.

According to police, officers arrived in the area and located the truck in question. They confirmed the truck was the same vehicle involved in a pursuit on Saturday, which police had discontinued out of concern for public safety.

Vehicle pursued multiple times on Sunday, March 8

Police said officers attempted to stop the truck on Beverly Street near Winnipeg Avenue, but the driver again fled from officers and sped away. Police again discontinued their pursuit for reasons of public safety.

Police said officers spotted the vehicle about ten minutes later, while the driver was turning from Mapleward Road onto Highway 11/17.

According to police, when officers tried to stop the truck, the driver again sped away, but this time headed towards another officer who was travelling westbound on Highway 11/17.

The officer pulled over to the shoulder to prepare a spike strip to stop the vehicle, and observed the driver heading quickly toward him. Police said the driver swerved toward the officer's vehicle before turning back to the middle of the road and slamming on the brakes.

According to police, an officer successfully deployed the spike strip as the truck driver was conducting a three-point turn and continued westbound on Highway 11/17.

Police said a passenger of the truck exited the vehicle as it was still moving, just before Mapleward Road.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop after making contact with a snowbank in the ditch at the intersection of Highway 11/17 and Twin City Crossroads.

Police said a high-risk arrest was conducted just after 7 p.m. on Sunday and the two people were arrested without further incident.

Police charged a 20-year-old Thunder Bay man with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, flight from peace officer, forcible confinement, and three counts of breach of probation.

A 17-year-old Thunder Bay female is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

Both appeared in bail court on Monday and were remanded into custody with future appearance dates.