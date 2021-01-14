Security at Thunder Bay police headquarters back on police board agenda

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board will once again discuss possible ways to improve security at city police headquarters at its meeting Tuesday.

In June, the board decided not to move forward with plans to install security fencing around the property at 1200 Balmoral Street citing high costs; estimates for the work — which included 1,700 feet of seven-foot-high security fencing, access gates, and related items — came in at about $607,000.

However, in making that decision, the board also directed police administration to come back with a report that includes other, less-expensive, options.

The revised project, outlined in the report to be presented Tuesday, does not include the installation of any new fencing. Instead, signage would be posted directing visitors to different areas of the property, and identifying areas that are restricted to police officers.

Barriers would also be installed, limiting access to the employee parking areas.

The revised project carries a cost of about $107,000, according to estimates included in Tuesday's agenda.