Location near hospital more important than downtown for proposed Thunder Bay police headquarters

The old adage in real estate is location, location, location.

A proposed new police headquarters in Thunder Bay, Ont., according to members of city council, should be near the downtown south core.

Being close to the courthouse, will have minimal impact on police operations, or crime issues in the south core, said Police Chief Sylvie Hauth.

"What we do see on a daily basis, every shift, is multiple trips to the hospital. So for us, I think the priority is more the hospital, well over the courthouse."

The construction of the courthouse had minimal impact on crime issues in the core, she said.

Hauth made a pre-pandemic presentation to council, noting the need to replace the current headquarters at 1200 Balmoral Street. Staff working at the building have increased by 35 per cent, the roof leaks, and a new HVAC system is needed, she said.

It's so cramped, she said, that some units have been located offsite and the lunchroom has been halved.

"Certain units, for example, cyber crime, they require more space for big servers, big pieces of equipment, and there's no room to do so."

Hauth said the cyber crime unit could not have been imagined 30 years ago — and the space they are operating in — which is continually growing, is no longer functional.

Options to replace the facility on Balmoral include a renovation and addition to the existing building, building a new standalone facility or renovating while also building another facility in the south or north core.

The options range from $50M to $62M — with the cheapest option being a new, centralized police station.

The bare amount of renovations needed to Balmoral, just to keep the 30-year-old building functional, Hauth said, is $6M, and ideally, would be $10M. That would fix the roof, HVAC system, and other small fixes. The building was originally built with one floor, but a second was added in the 90s, as the force expanded.

When Balmoral was built in the late 80s, the cell block was brought over from the Donald St. station, she said. Holding cells at police headquarters are not up to current standard, she said and still uses a manual key system.

One service, one station

Hauth said other comparable police services have only one headquarters. She said the Niagara Police Service, while much larger than Thunder Bay, recently centralized its operations for efficiencies.

That should be an example, she said, as to why one headquarters is the best going forward. Greater Sudbury Police also had satellite offices at one point, which have since been centralized.

Hauth said the police services board will discuss the options of a new headquarters at its December board meeting.

No matter what decision is made, Hauth said, if a new station is the choice made by the board, and then funded by the city, it will still be a number of years before a new headquarters is built.