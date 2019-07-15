Man surrenders knives to Thunder Bay police, warned, not charged

Thunder Bay police say they've warned a man, but laid no charges, after officers were called to a south-side home Sunday evening over reports of a man potentially having a firearm inside.

Police said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Empire Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Police were told that a male may be in possession of a gun.

A witness told police they saw a man with a knife and what appeared to be a handgun, police said in a written release.

The 34-year-old came out of the house shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said and had several knives. Officers did not find a gun on him, but police said a pellet gun was located inside the home.

The man surrendered five knives and the pellet gun to police. Police cautioned him and released him unconditionally.