Skip to Main Content
Man surrenders knives to Thunder Bay police, warned, not charged
Thunder Bay

Man surrenders knives to Thunder Bay police, warned, not charged

Thunder Bay police say they've warned a man, but laid no charges, after officers were called to a south-side home Sunday evening over reports of a man potentially having a firearm inside.

Police were called over reports of a man potentially having a gun in a home

CBC News ·
Thunder Bay police say they cautioned a man and seized several knives after they were called to a south-side home Sunday evening. (CBC)

Thunder Bay police say they've warned a man, but laid no charges, after officers were called to a south-side home Sunday evening over reports of a man potentially having a firearm inside.

Police said they were called to a home in the 400 block of Empire Avenue around 5:30 p.m., Sunday. Police were told that a male may be in possession of a gun.

A witness told police they saw a man with a knife and what appeared to be a handgun, police said in a written release.

The 34-year-old came out of the house shortly after 6:30 p.m., police said and had several knives. Officers did not find a gun on him, but police said a pellet gun was located inside the home.

The man surrendered five knives and the pellet gun to police. Police cautioned him and released him unconditionally.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|