Thunder Bay police ask for public's help to find missing 14-year-old girl
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help to find a missing 14-year-old girl, Gabriella Rojik.
Rojik was last seen on Sunday April 5, 2020 around 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Churchill Drive West, and was wearing a black Fox hoodie, black leggings and Nike shoes, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced in a written release Wednesday.
According to police, she stands about 5'5" tall with a medium build, and has blonde medium-length hair and blue-green eyes.
Anyone with information that could help investigators locate this missing person is asked to call police at 684-1200 or submit tips through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or online.