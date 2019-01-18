The NDP MPP for Thunder Bay-Atikokan, Judith Monteith-Farrell, called on the Ontario government Friday to immediately provide the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) with the extra funding it needs to implement the recommendations of the Office of the Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) report .

The report, released Dec. 12, 2018 examined systemic racism in the force, and how the service can build a better relationship with the Indigenous community in the city.

Police chief Sylvie Hauth asked Thunder Bay City Council Tuesday for an additional $1,082,500 to enact those 44 recommendations, including providing more training for officers, creating a major crimes unit and reinvestigating 10 deaths.

The request for the increase in funding was deferred to the January 30 council meeting to give Hauth time to look for internal savings. As well, Mayor Bill Mauro said he wanted to see if other levels of government could provide funding to address the recommendations.

City needs partners to help in healing

"What we need is partners in this to make sure that Thunder Bay is healed," Monteith-Farrell told CBC News.

She sent a letter to Sylvia Jones, the minister of community safety and correctional services, Friday stating "The crisis of trust between Indigenous people and the Thunder Bay Police Service requires immediate action. Our province needs to take seriously the need for reconciliation without delay."

Monteith-Farrell told CBC News the additional money requested by Thunder Bay police is vitally important.

'Put their money where their mouth is'

"The police service, in order to get the expertise and carry out the programs, need that money and the Ford Conservative government had made promises that they value the police, they value the recommendations and want to see a safer province, so I'm basically asking them to put their money where their mouth is," she said.

Monteith-Farrell was unable to speak with Jones, but said she hopes they can discuss the issue very soon.