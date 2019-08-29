Thunder Bay police warn PIN-stealing 'fraudsters' may be en route to the city

Thunder Bay police are warning the public about a group of "fraudsters" they say may be on their way to the northwestern Ontario city and are advising people to be extra vigilant when using debit or credit cards.

A group of people that police said they believe to be from Romania are reportedly travelling through cities across the country, mainly targeting seniors by stealing their personal identification numbers. In a written release, police said they speak with an "Eastern European accent."

Police said that the alleged scammers use a tactic called "shoulder surfing," where they watch someone enter their personal identification number at the point-of-sale terminal. They then reportedly follow the same person outside, attempt to create a distraction in order to steal the card.

They usually operate at big box stores, police said.

"They may approach their victim and ask for directions, attempt to give them money they claim their victim dropped, or otherwise try to offer help or ask for help from their would-be victims," police said in their release.

"The style of these distractions is typically casual and not confrontational."

Officials said anyone who believes they have been approached by potential scammers or believes they were targeted, should call city police.