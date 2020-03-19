Thunder Bay police warn online users of COVID-19 scam

The Thunder Bay Police Service is issuing a reminder to stay vigilant when it comes to receiving unsolicited texts and emails.

Canadians across the country are reporting fraudulent correspondence from people claiming to be a health professional or someone in an official position willing to provide them with medical assistance during COVID-19.

This includes online cases of scammers selling fake or substandard personal protection equipment such as masks, gowns and gloves.

This is unfortunate but there are criminals that are willing to jump on the back of a real crisis and take advantage of people and the fear. - Chris Adams, director of communications, Thunder Bay Police Service

"Don't respond to something if you're uncertain about clicking or responding," said Chris Adams, director of communications for the Thunder Bay Police Service.

"You could get you into a position where you're going to give up personal or credit card information thinking you're purchasing something that's worthwhile."

Stay protected

Read the correspondence carefully to determine where it came from

Delete the message if it asks very specific questions concerning your personal information

Do not click on any links or call the number provided

Call the verified number of your bank or institution to inquire.

There have been no reported cases in Thunder Bay but Adams says it's just a matter of time.

Suspected fraudulent activity can be reported through the Canadian Anti Fraud Centre.