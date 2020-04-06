62-year-old man dead after series of collisions Saturday, Thunder Bay police investigating

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motor vehicle collision in the Arthur Street East and Syndicate Avenue South area on Saturday, which left one man dead.

Officers were dispatched to the area shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 following reports of a serious collision, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced Monday in a written release.

According to police, when officers arrived on the scene they found a blue car inside the Victoriaville parkade.

The same car was involved in several south-side collisions before coming "to a rest" in the parkade, police said.

Police said the blue car was witnessed travelling northbound on Syndicate Avenue, when it collided with a parked truck in the South Syndicate Avenue CP rail yard. Moments later the same vehicle collided with another vehicle at the Arthur Street intersection.

"The car had sustained significant damage and the male driver, later identified as a 62-year-old Thunder Bay man, was deceased," police stated Monday.

According to police, no other injuries were reported as a result of the multiple collisions.