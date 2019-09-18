Thunder Bay police lay numerous drug, firearms charges in pair of Tuesday busts

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., arrested and charged a total of five people, including one from Toronto, in a pair of incidents on Tuesday.

In one situation, as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation, Thunder Bay police said they went to a home on Trillium Court just after 8:30 p.m., with a search warrant and arrested four people. Police said they also found crack cocaine, Canadian currency and a loaded handgun inside.

A 24-year-old man from Toronto as well as three people from Thunder Bay, aged 23, 24 and 25, were all charged with numerous offences, including cocaine possession, as well as several firearms charges.

Three of the accused were also charged with breaching existing court orders.

In another incident, city police said officers were called just before 3 a.m. on Tuesday to a disturbance at an apartment on Junot Avenue where a tenant had reportedly pulled a fire alarm. Police said they found the people they believed to be involved in the disturbance.

Officers then noticed a bag containing what they believed to be a controlled substance as well as Canadian currency and two loaded handguns with suspected prohibited magazines, police stated in a written release Wednesday.

One man was arrested, police said, adding officers returned later in the day with a search warrant and found what they believed to be cocaine.

A 24-year-old Thunder Bay man was charged with cocaine possession as well as numerous firearms offences and obstructing and resisting police.