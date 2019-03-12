Thunder Bay police locate five suspects, signs of drug trafficking activity in vacant home

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) arrested five suspects, including two southern Ontario men, for drug trafficking related offences Monday.

According to a written release from TBPS on Tuesday, officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 1700 block of Sills Street at about 6:45 p.m. on September 7, following reports of people being "unlawfully" in the home.

Officers learned a number of people were in a home that should have been vacant, and entered the residence to clear it.

While inside, police observed a substance believed to be crack cocaine, a quantity of cash and paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, police said in a news release.

As a result of the continued and ongoing investigation, five people were arrested and charged.

The accused individuals, who range in age from 20 years old to 49 years old, now face numerous charges including possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, being unlawfully in a dwelling, and obstructing a peace officer.

Police said the investigation also revealed one of the accused was in violation of a court-ordered condition to reside at a specific address in Toronto.

Three of the accused were remanded into custody with future appearance dates. Two of the accused were released with future appearance dates, police said.