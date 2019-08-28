Thunder Bay police arrest 2 for alleged drug-impaired driving on same day

Two people were arrested and charged on the same day earlier this week in Thunder Bay, Ont., for allegedly operating vehicles while under the influence of drugs in separate incidents, city police said.

In a pair of written releases issued Tuesday, police said that two drivers — a 34-year-old woman and a 26-year-old man — were arrested on Monday after they both reportedly appeared to be falling asleep at the wheel.

The first incident, police said, involved the 34-year-old from Thunder Bay. Police said they were called around 8:30 a.m. to a parking lot on Syndicate Avenue South with reports of an unconscious woman in a parked car. When officers arrived, police said they found the 34-year-old asleep in the driver's seat with the engine running.

When officers woke her up, police said they determined she was under the influence of drugs and that further testing at police headquarters confirmed it. She was also allegedly a suspended driver.

Memorial Avenue traffic complaints lead to 2nd arrest

Later on Monday, police said they received a number of complaints about a driver on Memorial Avenue around 2:30 p.m. about a man driving a pickup truck while appearing to be falling asleep. Police said witnesses also reported that he went through a red light.

Police said they found the vehicle in a nearby parking lot and the man appearing asleep in the driver's seat. The driver allegedly then failed a field sobriety test and further testing at police headquarters found that he was impaired by drugs, police said.

Officers also reportedly found unidentified pills.

Both drivers were charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.