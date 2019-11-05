Thunder Bay police seize $60K worth of cocaine from vehicle linked to previous drug bust

Police in Thunder Bay have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000 and cash after searching a vehicle they say is linked to a drug bust made last week.

Thunder Bay police said an ongoing investigation from a raid of a Brent Street home last week led to the further search of a vehicle on Nov. 1.

That search, which involved the force's canine unit, resulted in the seizure of cocaine, as well as $26,000 in cash.

The original bust resulted in the arrests of six people and seizure of more than $10,000 in cash, as well as cocaine, crack cocaine and a substance suspected to be fentanyl.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing.