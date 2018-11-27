Thunder Bay police ask for public's help to find missing woman, last seen Nov. 21, 2018
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are asking for the public's help to find a 26-year-old woman, Dancine Rae. She was last seen Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018 near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre.
The Thunder Bay Police Service is asking for the public's help to find a 26-year-old woman who has been missing for almost a week.
Dancine Rae was last seen on Wednesday Nov. 21, 2018 near the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre, police stated in a written release Tuesday.
She is described by police as being approximately five feet tall and of medium build, with long, straight black hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking anyone with information about Rae's whereabouts to contact them at (807) 684-1200 or through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 and online at www.p3tips.com.