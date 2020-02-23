New Thunder Bay police unit takes community-based approach

A new Thunder Bay police specialty unit will focus on addressing problems in the city in a community-focused way.

The Community Oriented Response (COR) unit officially launched earlier this year. The unit works under the service's Community Services Branch, and is designed to be a highly-visible, flexible unit that can address ongoing issues in certain areas of the city.

"We've had a lot of complaints regarding problem areas within the city," said Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes. "Due to the workload ... our frontline officers are unable to get to these issues, and concentrate on it."

The COR unit, however, will be able to do that, Hughes said.

For example, Hughes said police have received many reports of what he called "aggressive panhandling" at the Thunder Centre.

"People were coming up and knocking on peoples' windows," Hughes said.

The COR unit can utilize a number of different strategies to address an issue like that, such as increased foot patrols, enforcement or crime prevention projects, and liaising with businesses.

And, Hughes said, the COR unit's involvement has led to business owners telling police that the aggressive panhandlers have started to disperse.

Hughes said another function of the COR unit is to work with community agencies to help people in the community get any support or assistance they may need.

"This is ongoing issues," Hughes said. "If there's issues in a downtown core, they'll concentrate on the downtown core for, could be, from a day to a week."

"The focus and the point of this unit is they respond to everything," he said. "They can assist our drug unit, they can assist our Criminal Investigations Branch, they deal with Liquor Licence Act violations, they can help with our break and enters."

To report ongoing problems to the COR unit, call the Thunder Bay police non-emergency line at 684-1200.