2 Toronto men facing drug-related charges after Thunder Bay police break up apparent fight Monday night

Two Toronto men are facing drug-related charges after Thunder Bay police found them involved in what appeared to be a fight on the south side of the northwestern Ontario city Monday night.

Officers were in the area of Donald Street near Syndicate Avenue just before midnight August 17 when they saw the two men in what seemed like a brawl, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) stated in a written release Tuesday.

According to the TBPS, officers intervened to break up the fight, and while speaking with the two men about whether an assault had taken place, one man fled south on Syndicate Avenue on a bike.

After a foot pursuit, police located the man, who was arrested after a brief struggle.

He was also found to be in possession of a substance suspected to be cocaine, police said.

Police learned the other man involved in the fight was in possession of a concealed weapon. During their investigation, they found a "significant quantity" of suspected cocaine, paraphernalia consistent with drug trafficking, and suspected oxycodone pills.

The cocaine seized by police totalled nearly 175 grams, TBPS said.

Two men facing charges

A 20-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession of cocaine and obstructing a peace officer.

A 25-year-old Toronto man has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a schedule one substance, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Both appeared in bail court on Tuesday. According to police, the 20-year-old was released with a future appearance date, while the 25-year-old man was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.