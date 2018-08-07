The Thunder Bay Police Services Board announced Tuesday that is has formally launched the process to recruit a new Chief of Police for the northwestern Ontario city, following the retirement of former chief J.P. Levesque.

"In order to ensure that there is widespread input, the Board has launched a confidential survey that is open to all members of the community," Jackie Dojack, the board chair, stated in a written release.

"The Board knows that in order to secure the best person for the job of Chief of Police, it is critical that we understand the views and thoughts of all who are served by the Thunder Bay Police Service," she continued.

The Thunder Bay Police Service is awaiting a report from the Ontario Independent Police Review Director (OIPRD) on systemic racism in the force, while a report is pending from the Ontario Civilian Police Commission regarding the actions and attitudes of the board.

The information gathered through the confidential, online survey is being called "an essential first step in the process" of hiring a new police chief.

Online survey available until August 23, 2018

The survey will also help board members develop an appreciation for the challenges and opportunities facing the Thunder Bay Police Service and its incoming chief.

The board also announced Tuesday that it has engaged the services of a Toronto-based consulting firm, Odgers Berndtson , to assist it in the selection process.

Members of the Thunder Bay community are asked to participate in the confidential survey by visiting www.thunderbaypolicechiefsearch.ca

The survey will be open until August 23, 2018.