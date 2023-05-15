Thunder Bay's new police chief is officially on the job.

Darcy Fleury was sworn in as chief during a ceremony on Monday, a month after he arrived in the northwestern Ontario city as chief designate.

Fleury, who has a long career with the RCMP, is taking over from Dan Taddeo, who's retiring.

"Across the city, in almost every setting, people want to know why I chose to apply for the position of chief of police for Thunder Bay," Fleury said during his remarks. "My answer is always the same.

"I was fortunate to find my passion at an early age and have been privileged to have lived it for the past 36-plus years. That passion is to serve, to do the best I can to help people feel safe. ... to let people know that, at the worst of times, they can rely on me to help make things a little better."

The ceremony, which took place at the Delta hotel on Thunder Bay's waterfront, was attended by about 200 people. They included members of the public and representatives of various organizations, including the city's police service and police services board, Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Fort William First Nation, the Métis Nation of Ontario and the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

Fleury told the crowd he has spent his first month in Thunder Bay meeting with "several government organizations, community agencies, school representatives and people on the front line of service groups, all committed to making Thunder Bay a safer, healthier place."

He added, "I have seen their passion, their commitment to provide the best possible service to the people of this city... I'm committed to working with these agencies to continue to assist with finding solutions to homelessness, addictions, mental health and wellness problems some of our residents are facing."

Fleury addresses the attendees of his swearing-in ceremony on Monday at a hotel on Thunder Bay's waterfront. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

Thunder Bay city councillor and Acting Mayor Kasey Etreni said Fleury has "already demonstrated his commitment to being a visible leader, and to fostering positive police interaction, in the community."

"He has spoken to the urgent need to rebuild trust," she said. "We in this room today as citizens, administrators, public servants, parents, youth, Indigenous and non-Indigenous people depend on the Thunder Bay Police Service and its great potential to do good in our community.

"We wish you success in your new position."

Malcolm Mercer, police services board administrator, said Fleury's hiring represents an "important step for the board, for the service, and for the communities that we serve."

Former Thunder Bay police Chief Dan Taddeo speaks during Fleury's swearing-in ceremony on Monday. Taddeo retired after more than 35 years as a police officer. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"Chief Fleury is an experienced senior police officer," Mercer said. "He brings important perspectives both from his lengthy career in policing in Western and Northern Canada, and as a Métis person, he brings a thoughtful, decent and principled approach to difficult issues."

In his remarks, Mercer also took time to thank Taddeo, who's been a police officer for more than 35 years and retired on Monday.

"In the winter of 2022, then-Superintendent Taddeo as asked by the then-board to assist as acting deputy chief," Mercer said. "In June of 2022, nearly a year ago I asked him to assist as acting chief of police.

"To state the obvious, the last year and a half have been difficult for the board and the service, but we have survived. Indeed, we have made progress. Chief Taddeo is a big part of this.

Fleury, left, is sworn in by Justice of the Peace Jerry Woods, right, during Monday's ceremony. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

"Rather than retire in 2022, which was his plan, he stepped up," Mercer said. "He walked into, not away from the line of fire. He has served well and we should all be grateful this is a capstone to his long service as a police officer."

Taddeo, in his remarks, said the police service was "damn lucky" Fleury applied for the chief position.

"The chief had to be a true leader who walked the talk of leadership, which means that internally the membership had to completely accept him and his message, and externally the public and our stakeholder groups had to believe in him and the vision he has. To the police services board, you have accomplished your mission completely with the selection of Darcy.

"He has an endless passion for what is required to lead this police service," Taddeo said. "Despite coming from a large agency like the RCMP, he has a clear understanding of what the path forward looks like."