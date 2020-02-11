Thunder Bay police charge man with distribution of child pornography

Thunder Bay Police have charged a 22-year-old man from Lansdowne House, Ont., with importing and distribution of child pornography.

Members of the service's Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation in September 2019 after receiving information about the possible distribution of child pornography.

An investigation identified a suspect known to travel regularly to Thunder Bay, according to police.

Police say the investigation found that the images being uploaded were consistent with child pornography.

On Wednesday, February 5 the accused was located at the Thunder Bay International Airport by police where he was arrested.

The accused appeared in bail court on Thursday, Feb. 6 and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.