Police charge Thunder Bay man in connection to Empress Avenue assault

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) have arrested a man in connection to an assault that took place in the 100 block of Empress Avenue North shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17.

Officers were dispatched to the Empress Avenue North area, and upon arrival found two males inside an apartment, one of whom appeared to have sustained significant injuries, police said in a press release on Tuesday.

According to police, an investigation confirmed an assault had taken place and officers were able to identify the other male, a 26-year-old Thunder Bay man, as the accused.

Officers arrested the suspect without further incident. Police said the the suspect and victim were known to each other.

Paramedics from the Superior North EMS were on scene to tend to the victim's injuries, who was later transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for further treatment.

According to police, the extent of the victim's injuries are not known at this time but are believed to be serious.

Members of the Thunder Bay Police Service's Major Crimes Unit are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this assault.

Police charged the 26-year-old man with aggravated assault. He appeared in bail court and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.