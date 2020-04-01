Thunder Bay Police charge Gorham Township man with possession of child pornography

Members form the Thunder Bay Police Service have arrested and charged a 23-year-old man from Gorham Township following an ongoing investigation into possession of child pornography.

Police said in a press release on Tuesday, officers with the Cyber Crimes Unit began an investigation into the uploading of suspected child pornography on March 19, 2020.

After further investigation by police, an area internet user was identified as a suspect, and confirmed the images being uploaded were consistent with child pornography.

According to police, officers obtained and executed a search warrant at a residential address in the 2000 block of Highway 591 in Gorham Township on March 26. Several electronic devices were seized by police during the search.

Police said images and video of child pornography were located by investigators on the seized devices.

The 23-year old man has been charged with distributing child pornography, accessing child pornography, and possession of child pornography.

The accused was released from custody with conditions and a promise to appear for a future court date of July 21, 2020.