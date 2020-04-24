Thunder Bay police charge 16-year-old in connection to Carl Avenue arson

The Thunder Bay Police Service has arrested and charged a 16-year-old suspect connected to a Carl Avenue arson investigation.

Officers were originally dispatched to reports of a fire at a residential address in the 200 block of Carl Avenue just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire determined it to be suspicious and members of the service's Major Crimes Unit began investigating it as arson.

The Thunder Bay police Forensic Identification Unit with the assistance of the Ontario Fire Marshall's office conducted an examination of the home.

In the afternoon hours of Wednesday, April 29, the youth suspect appeared at the Thunder Bay Police Service headquarters to turn themselves in, police said in a written release on Thursday.

According to police, the teen is charged with one count of arson, damage to property, and six counts of arson, disregard for human life.

No serious injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The accused appeared in bail court Thursday and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.