Abandoned cash leads to new undercover vehicle for Thunder Bay police

Police in Thunder Bay are in the market to buy a new undercover vehicle, and the money is coming from an unusual source.

During Tuesday's meeting of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board, it was explained that in 2013 officers seized $27,000 in cash from a local business in the northwestern Ontario city.

Along with the bills was a note, outlining drug transactions believed to be related to the cash, officials said. But the key suspect didn't live at the address to which the package was shipped, and his friends and family wouldn't give a forwarding address.

The man's lawyer said the alleged owner was abandoning all claim to the money.

Police dealt with a similar case in 2014, this time for $7,000.

Under Ontario's Police Services Act, if money goes unclaimed for more than three months, the board can authorize those funds be used in the public interest.

New undercover vehicle, new auction website

For Thunder Bay police, it means putting that money toward the purchase of a new undercover vehicle and saving taxpayers' dollars in the process, said Don Lewis, the acting deputy chief.

"It relieves the financial demands through our budget and it's able to be used to acquire some much-needed equipment for our members," he said.

Meanwhile, police are also testing the online auction website GovDeals as another way "to generate some money from seized goods," Lewis said, adding that those items would normally be sold at two annual auctions.

Thunder Bay police have put this tool box and tools up for sale through the online auction website GovDeals. (GovDeals.com )

"We're seeing if we can do that a little more web-based friendly, and for those that do some shopping online they could access our property that we're going to get rid of anyway," he said.

Bidding closes Thursday on a bicycle, a mitre saw and a tool box.

All items will be sold in "as-is condition" and "pick up only, we're not putting ourselves to be responsible for shipping," said Lewis, who expects the police will still continue to hold at least one live auction every year.