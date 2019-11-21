Footprints in fresh snow lead Thunder Bay police to suspected car hopper

Thunder Bay police say the fresh snowfall helped them track down a suspected believed to have been attempting to break into vehicles early Thursday morning.

Officers followed footprints in the snow, eventually finding and arresting the 24-year-old suspect, police in the northwestern Ontario city said.

Police said officers were sent to the 1300 block of Forest Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday after receiving reports of a suspicious man checking car doors in the neighbourhood. The responding officers saw the footprints, which led them to a single-vehicle garage in the backyard of a nearby residence.

During the arrest, the suspect gave officers a name they determined to be false after later confirming the man's identity, police said.

The suspect has been charged with trespassing, obstructing peace officers and two counts of breach of probation. He is scheduled to appear in bail court on Thursday.

Police said car hopping, which is stealing items from multiple vehicles in the same area, is a crime of opportunity. The strongest defence is locking vehicle doors at night and either not leaving valuable items in the vehicle, or at the very least keeping them out of sight.