Thunder Bay police arrest suspected car hopper after person is threatened

Thunder Bay police arrested and charged a city man Sunday after receiving reports of an individual breaking into a vehicle on the city's south side.

According to a written release Monday from the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS), officers were dispatched to a residential address in the 200 block of Robertson Street at about 9:45 p.m. on Sunday, April 26.

When police arrived they quickly located and arrested a suspect who was still at the scene.

Police said an investigation revealed a person had been leaving their home when they spotted a suspicious male inside their truck rummaging through its contents.

According to police, the person confronted the suspicious male, and the suspect turned towards them with a knife.

Police said no injuries were reported as a result of this confrontation.

Police said the accused provided police with a name that was later revealed to be a false identity.

Police charged a 25-year-old Thunder Bay man with numerous charges, including assault with a weapon, identity fraud, and failure to comply with a judicial release, and theft under $5000.

The accused appeared in bail court on Monday, April 27, and was remanded into custody with a future appearance date.