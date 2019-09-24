Thunder Bay police remind people to lock vehicle doors after arresting another alleged 'car hopper'

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., are reminding people to lock their car doors after arresting another alleged "car hopper" on the city's north side early Tuesday morning.

Officers were called shortly after 3:15 a.m., on Sept. 24 about reports of a suspicious male going into multiple vehicles around the Bay Street and and Secord Street area.

Police said they found a man matching the suspect's description on nearby Ontario Street. When an officer identified himself as police, the suspect allegedly ran, according to a media release from Thunder Bay police.

Officers caught up with the man a short distance away, police said, where they found allegedly-stolen items on him and arrested him.

The 23-year-old was charged with possession of stolen property and breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in bail court Tuesday.

Police said people who typically steal items from vehicles do so by checking multiple ones in the same area to see if they're locked. When a door is unlocked, police said people then go through the vehicle to search for anything valuable. Police said this is known as "car hopping."

"This is a crime of opportunity and the Thunder Bay Police Service would like to remind the public that locking their vehicle doors and keeping valuables out of sight is a strong defence."