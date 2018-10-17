'Fit for duty' key part of Thunder Bay police new cannabis, substance use policy

The Thunder Bay Police Service announced their policy for cannabis use by staff and officers, during the police services board monthly meeting Tuesday.

The new Substance Use Policy covers alcohol and medications as well as marijuana, and is based on guidelines suggested by the Ontario Association of Chiefs of Police.

The policy states that all members and civilian employees of the Thunder Bay Polices Service will be expected to report to work "fit for duty and be able to perform their assigned duties safely and acceptably without limitations due to the use or after effects of all substances whether legal or illicit."

Acting chief Sylvie Hauth said there is an expectation that officers and staff will be emotionally, physically and mentally prepared to perform their job, especially if it's a safety-sensitive position, which covers almost all jobs in policing.

"We are leaving it to our members to use sound judgement. I don't think that because cannabis is legal that this will change the perspective of everybody on the job to go 'Yahoo! Here I go and I'm showing up to work'," said Hauth.

Thunder Bay police decided discrepancies in testing made it difficult to implement a time frame limiting cannabis use before work, said Hauth.

She explained some research shows cannabis clears the system in about 8 hours, while other medical expertise suggests it may take as long as 28 days.

Cannabis legalization means learning curve for everyone

However, if there is any suspicion that officer or civilian staff member is under the influence of any substance, "there is an assessment process of removing that person from their day-to-day work so that either testing can be done or look further in terms of what we're dealing with," said Hauth.

A zero tolerance policy in the future is not likely, even as testing becomes more accurate, she said, noting that cannabis will be legal, just like alcohol, which many police officers already consume in their off-hours.

"It's a new learning curve, not just as a policing agency, but as a community, relearning a new normal with legalization," said Hauth.