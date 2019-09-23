Thunder Bay police arrest 3 after reported bar fight

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged three people from the northwestern Ontario city with assault after a reported bar fight on the north side over the weekend.

Officers were called to the Dragon's Den Sports Bar on Dawson Road around 1:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 over reports of a large group of people fighting inside, police said in a written release issued Monday. The altercation began when a woman reportedly pushed another patron and a bouncer asked her to leave.

That led to a man allegedly intervening and assaulting the bouncer. Police said the two were in a fight and the man struck the bouncer several more times. Another woman also joined the melee, police said, and also struck the bouncer several times.

Police said they later found the man and one of the women near the corner of Picton Avenue and Red River Road; officers reportedly found the other female accused inside the bar.

The man, 37, was charged with assault. The two women, aged 44 and and 28, were each charged with assault and breach of probation.