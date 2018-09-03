Investigators still trying to identify man pulled from Thunder Bay, Ont., river

Skip to Main Content
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they're still trying to identify the man whose body was pulled from a local river over the Labour Day long weekend.

Police said the man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s

Thunder Bay police say they're still trying to identify the man who was pulled from the Kaministiquia River in the city on Saturday. (CBC)

Police released a few more details about the investigation after the man was found by a bystander in the Kaministiquia River on Saturday around 8:20 a.m. City firefighters subsequently pulled the body out of the water.

The man appeared to be in his 40s or 50s, police said in a written release.
Thunder Bay police say they're publicly releasing photos of the clothing the man was wearing when his body was found in the hope that it helps investigators identify him. (Thunder Bay police / supplied)

He was found wearing a teal-coloured T-shirt, a blue and white plaid "bush shirt" and a jacket, police said, adding that his footwear "is known to be worn by people who work in the culinary field."

Police said they released the photos publicly in the hope that it will help investigators identify the man.
Police say the black shoes the man was wearing is commonly worn by people who work in the culinary field. (Thunder Bay police / supplied)
