'Deescalation, calming' effect seen in early days of Thunder Bay police body camera project

Early data gathered in a Thunder Bay police pilot project, studying officers' use of body-worn cameras, suggests the presence of the recording devices seems to moderate people's behaviour, the police services board in the northwestern Ontario city heard at its monthly meeting Tuesday.

Six officers in the police traffic unit are participating in the program, which started officially November 13.

Although it is still very early in the project, the feedback from the first two weeks is encouraging, said Insp. Dan Taddeo.

"The gathering of evidence is incredible and the interactions with the public have all been very positive."

People are not cautioned about the cameras in a public place, such as the scene of a car accident, but they are told about them when police are entering a space where there is an expectation of privacy, such as a home, said Taddeo.

The cameras themselves are small and discrete, but the suggestion of their presence and the belief that your words and actions could be caught on film seems to have a "deescalation and calming" effect on both police and the public.

"That seems to be the sense of what's occurring with our officers on the road, as well as from the videos I've actually viewed from the evidence they've uploaded," said Taddeo. "I think it affects everybody's behaviour to the positive."

Film gives 'absolute real-time perspective' of incident

He said the value of the film evidence is that if offers "absolute real-time perspective of what police officers are encountering at the time."

Citing the example of officers attending a domestic violence call "where emotions are very raw, that evidence now comes out," said Taddeo. "Before this, the evidence is sterile. It's a police report, people have calmed down by the time there's further interviews and so on. So, I think courts get a real perspective of what happened."

The body camera pilot project runs until the end of February 2019 and will be evaluated on a number of criteria, including cost and whether the film evidence leads to more convictions in court.

If the force decides to purchase cameras in the future, they would likely be phased in incrementally to a variety of units, including traffic, identification and gangs and drugs, said police chief Sylvie Hauth.

