The chair of Thunder Bay's police services board says the group is "desperate" to see the Ontario government fill the final position on the board and that it's "distressing" it hasn't happened yet.

"We've got a lot of work to do and we need a body," Celina Reitberger said following a September meeting of the police board. "I'm going to be reaching out again to the provincial government to say 'come on guys'."

The Ontario Ministry of the Solicitor General is responsible for appointing two people to the board, while the city names three. Reitberger is one provincial appointee, while Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, Coun. Kristen Oliver and former Fort William First Nation Chief Georjann Morriseau make up the municipal appointments.

The province named Thunder Bay lawyer John Cyr to fill the vacancy in May but removed him days later after learning he had penned a letter to the editor of the Chronicle Journal newspaper in 2017, saying that Canadian Sen. Lynn Beyak's comments on residential schools were "balanced and thoughtful."

The position has sat empty since. At the time, provincial officials did not indicate how long it would take to make another appointment.

"It just means that ... instead of spreading the work over five people, it's spread over four people," Reitberger said of the ongoing vacancy. She added that board administrator Thomas Lockwood is continuing to assist, but his time with the organization wraps up in December.

"It's really crucial that we get someone before that happens because you need that many people really," Reitberger continued. "The work is there and we've got to get it done."

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board is still down one member as the province has yet to fill the second position for which it is responsible. (Cathy Alex/CBC)

Reitberger said, to date, all she's heard is that "it's in the works and we just have to be patient."

"We really don't have any way to leverage them."

CBC News requested comment from the Ministry of the Solicitor General about how long it expects it will take to fill the vacancy, as well as whether a short list of candidates has been identified and what's involved in the appointment process.

In an emailed statement, Marion Ringuette, the press secretary to Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, said that the ministry is "currently reviewing applications for the vacant provincial position on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board," adding that appointees are selected through a standardized process.

"We recognize that police services boards play an essential role in building and maintaining strong partnerships between the police and our communities," she said, but did not indicate when the government would announce its appointee.