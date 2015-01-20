Thunder Bay Police Services Board vacancy yet to be filled

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board remains down one member, more than three months since the province removed its appointee to the board from his position.

The board has had a vacancy since late May, when the Ministry of the Solicitor General removed provincial appointee John Cyr from his position.

A ministry spokesperson told CBC News on Friday that the province is still reviewing applications for the empty seat. No timeline for the process was provided.

Cyr was removed from the board after a letter to the editor he wrote in 2017 began circulating on social media.

In the letter, Cyr was expressing his support for Senator Lynn Beyak ...who was being called out for saying some people had positive experiences in residential schools.

The next meeting of the board is scheduled for Sept. 17.