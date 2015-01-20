New member joins Thunder Bay Police Services Board

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has a new member.

Roydon Thomas Pelletier has been appointed to a three-year term by Ontario's Ministry of the Solicitor General.

Pelletier's term officially began March 4.

He joins Michael Power, Georjann Morriseau, Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro, and Thunder Bay City Councillor Kristen Oliver — who also serves as chair — on the board.

The board will next meet on March 16.