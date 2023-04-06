After a year of work, the panel of policing experts advising the board overseeing the troubled Thunder Bay Police Service in northwestern Ontario will release its final report next week.

Panel chair Alok Mukherjee will present the report's findings, and issue recommendations, at the police board's meeting on Thursday..

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board formed the nine-member panel in March 2022 during a period of significant turmoil. There were a growing number of human rights complaints filed by current and former officers as well as a member of the police oversight board.

At the same time, two of three police oversight agencies in Ontario plus the Ontario Provincial Police launched investigations into allegations of criminal misconduct against members of the force, including its leadership. A confidential report detailed serious concerns with TBPS investigations into the sudden deaths of almost exclusively Indigenous people, and a recommendation was issued to reinvestigate 14 deaths .

Since then, the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) has appointed an administrator to take over control of the board for the second time in four years, which prompted three of the five board members at the time to resign .

Last month, the OCPC extended administrator Malcolm Mercer's term until March 2024, determining there remains an emergency within the police board's oversight of the police.

Still, the board is rebuilding. It has filled four of the five positions: Mayor Ken Boshcoff, Coun. Shelby Ch'ng, Denise Baxter and Karen Machado. The remaining position is expected to be filled shortly, a spokesperson for Ontario's solicitor general previously told CBC News.

Interim recommendations issued

The expert panel has been given a sweeping mandate to examine the oversight board's strategic plan, its policies and training programs, meet with community members, and see how and why previous reports that identified systemic racism within the police service have failed to be implemented.

In September, the panel released an interim report that made several recommendations, including:

Enshrining assured board positions for First Nations people from both neighbouring Fort William First Nation and the broader northwestern Ontario region.

Giving preference to an Indigenous or racialized person in the search for a new police chief.

Adopting an anti-racist, trauma-informed vision both toward the community and internally for front-line officers.

Since those recommendations were issued, the board has hired Darcy Fleury as the service's next police chief . The previous chief, Slyvie Hauth, resigned just ahead of scheduled hearings into alleged misconduct.

The police board said Fleury is Métis and his father was a founding member of the Manitoba Métis Federation.

Two of the new board members are members of First Nations: Machado of the Red Rock Indian Band and Baxter of the Marten Falls First Nation.