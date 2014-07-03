Thunder Bay police board names new chair

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has appointed a new chair.

Georjann Morriseau was named to the position at the board's Tuesday meeting. She first joined the board as a member in January 2019.

Morriseau replaces Celina Reitberger, who had been serving as chair since December 2018.

The board also named a new provincial appointee in Kyle Landsdell.

Landsdell was appointed for a term that expires in November 2022.