Thunder Bay police board names new chair
Georjann Morriseau appointed Tuesday
The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has appointed a new chair.
Georjann Morriseau was named to the position at the board's Tuesday meeting. She first joined the board as a member in January 2019.
Morriseau replaces Celina Reitberger, who had been serving as chair since December 2018.
The board also named a new provincial appointee in Kyle Landsdell.
Landsdell was appointed for a term that expires in November 2022.