Thunder Bay police board names new chair
Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board has appointed a new chair.

Georjann Morriseau appointed Tuesday

CBC News ·
Georjann Morriseau has been named chair of the Thunder Bay Police Services Board. (Nicole Ireland/CBC)

Georjann Morriseau was named to the position at the board's Tuesday meeting. She first joined the board as a member in January 2019.

Morriseau replaces Celina Reitberger, who had been serving as chair since December 2018.

The board also named a new provincial appointee in Kyle Landsdell.

Landsdell was appointed for a term that expires in November 2022.

