Fencing Thunder Bay police headquarters would cost about $607K

Installing fencing around Thunder Bay police headquarters would cost about $607,000, a report going to the city's police services board on Tuesday states.

The board asked city administration to prepare the report at its April meeting. The board has not yet committed to move forward with the installation of fencing.

The report, which was prepared by the city's construction services department, includes costing for the installation of 1,700 feet of seven-foot-high fencing at the Balmoral Street police building; the property is currently not fenced, save for an impound yard in the rear of the facility.

The project as outlined in the report also includes gate access for people and vehicles, new curbing, asphalt, sod, and line painting of the entire visitor area of the building's parking lot.

The total cost, including HST, is listed as $607,917.40.

The board is also recommending the construction of a brand-new police headquarters. The new building would cost about $56 million, but still requires approval from city council as part of a future municipal budget proceeding.