Thunder Bay police board to consider fencing, secure access, at city police headquarters

Thunder Bay's police services board will discuss the possibility of installing new fencing, and a secure access point, at police headquarters on Balmoral Street during its Tuesday meeting.

Thunder Bay mayor, and police services board member, Bill Mauro is tabling the resolution, which, if approved, will direct the city to get price estimates on the new security measures, as well as come up with possible funding sources for the work.

"From my perspective, it's something we probably should have done quite some time ago," Mauro said. "The need for some security on that property is, I think, apparent and obvious and surprising that it doesn't exist already."

Currently, only the impound lot at the rear of the building is fenced. The public, Mauro notes in a memo to be presented on Tuesday's meeting, has full access to the parking lot at police headquarters, which is used by officers and civilian staff.

That has led to problems in the past, Mauro said, but details weren't provided.

Mauro noted that the future of the Balmoral Street police headquarters is still up in the air; a consultant recommended last year that the city build a new police station, but no final decision has yet been made.

"That's why at this point, I'm simply asking for a report on costs and options," Mauro said of Tuesday's police board resolution.

If the resolution passes, a report would be due back before the board in June.

Also Tuesday, the board will receive a report updating them on the 2021 police operational budget.

As of March 31, 2021, the police service is projecting a positive variance of $479,000, the report states, mostly due to provincial grant revenues of $522,000.

Specifically, the report states, there was an increase to the Prisoner Transportation and Court Security Grant and the Combat Child Sexual Exploitation Online grant.

Those, however, are somewhat offset by an unfavourable variance of $130,000 in purchased services and professional fees, mainly resulting from higher-than expected monthly software fees, as well as un-budgeted costs associated with the re-investigation of a number of sudden death cases.

The new investigations were recommended in the OIPRD's Broken Trust report.

The new investigations were initially expected to be complete by the end of last year, but are now expected to conclude in June.

The 2021 net operating budget for the Thunder Bay Police Service is $47 million.