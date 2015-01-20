Thunder Bay police board to get update on OIPRD recommendations Tuesday

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board will get an update on the city police service's progress on implementing the recommendations in the Office of the Independent Police Review Director's (OIPRD) Broken Trust report on Tuesday.

A 58-page report to be presented to the board outlines the police service's progress on all 44 recommendations in the OIPRD Broken Trust document, which was released in 2018 following an investigation into allegations of systemic racism in the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS).

For example, the OIPRD report recommended a multi-discipline team reinvestigate nine sudden death cases involving Indigenous people in the city, and that the TBPS initiate an external peer-review process for at least three years following the report's release.

In the report being presented to the board on Tuesday, police say the terms of reference for the new investigations were finalized in September 2019, and the investigations are now underway.

The Broken Trust report also recommended the TBPS implement in-car and body-worn cameras; police say funding for those initiatives has been secured, and an announcement about the roll-out of the cameras is expected by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

Another recommendation called on the TBPS to re-evaluate its missing persons policies, which police say has been done; the policy will be reviewed on an ongoing basis.

The full Broken Trust report can be viewed on the OIPRD website.

The progress report being presented Tuesday is available on the Thunder Bay Police Services Board site.

Also Tuesday, the board will once again debate a resolution recommending the city construct a new, centralized police headquarters in Thunder Bay and that about $5.6 million for land acquisition and the development of tender documents be included in the city's 2022 capital budget for consideration.

Tuesday's resolution also calls for construction costs of just over $50 million be included in the 2024 capital budget for consideration.

The matter was originally before the board at its December meeting, but it was deferred until Tuesday to give Michael Power, the board's newest member, a chance to review background information before voting.