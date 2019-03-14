Thunder Bay police oversight board has 2 members depart this fall

The Thunder Bay Police Services Board, which had undergone a reset over the last few years, will see more turnover.

The term of former board chair Celina Reitberger expired last week, following the resignation of Kyle Lansdell in October.

Reitberger joined the city police oversight board in 2017 as a provincial appointee, and was the sole member of the previous board to remain after it was dismantled by the Ontario Civilian Police Commission in 2018 following a review by Sen. Murray Sinclair.

Lansdell, an emergency room physician was appointed to the board in December 2019, announced in September his intent to resign. He said the demands of the COVID-19 pandemic on his occupation left him unable to devote the time necessary to serve on the board.

In a statement, board chair Georjann Morriseau recognized Reitberger for providing leadership following both the civilian police commission and Office of the Independent Police Review Director reports and Lansdell for his positive contributions.

The province has selected Michael Power, who was previously a Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre executive, to sit on the board. He will be sworn into the role at the board's next meeting later this month.

The five-member board is made up of two council representatives — currently Mayor Bill Mauro and Coun. Kristen Oliver — and two provincial appointees, as well as one citizen selected by Thunder Bay city council, a position held by Morriseau.