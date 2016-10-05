Thunder Bay police arrest man offering babysitting while on prohibition order involving children

Thunder Bay police arrested a 39-year-old man from Oliver-Paipoonge, who was offering babysitting services online, despite a court-order prohibiting him from being in a position of trust or authority over children.

On March 11, police began investigating a complaint about "a suspicious male's attempts to purchase diapers from a local woman," police said in a release on Thursday.

Police said further investigation led officers to learn the same person was offering babysitting services through Kijiji.

The user name advertising the babysitter services was Anthony Coceancic, but police determined that was an alias used by Anthony Barnes, 39, of Oliver Paipoonge. Barnes is on a prohibition order in relation to children.

Members of the cyber crimes unit also joined the investigation and found another incident in which the accused offered to provide babysitting services.

Police said Barnes was arrested April 1 and faces a charge of breach of a prohibition order in relation to children.

He was released from custody with conditions, and will appear in court at a future date.