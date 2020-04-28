Thunder Bay police seek girl, 14, missing in Hunter Road area

The Thunder Bay Police Service is requesting public assistance in locating missing person Melody Shakakeesic, a 14-year-old girl, who was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the area of Hunter Road in the northwestern Ontario city.

In a written release Monday, police said Shakakeesic is described as an Indigenous female, standing five feet eight inches tall, 175lbs, with short orange hair and brown eyes and wearing glasses.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and black and white shoes.



Anyone with information which may help locate Shakakeesic is asked to contact the Thunder Bay Police Service at 807-684-1200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or on-line at www.p3tips.com.