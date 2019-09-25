Thunder Bay police probing reported assault at district jail
Thunder Bay police say they were called to investigate an assault that reportedly happened at the Thunder Bay District Jail on Wednesday.
Police said in a written release that officers were called to the MacDougall Street facility shortly after 3 p.m. on Sept. 25.
A 25-year-old man was injured, police said.
He was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment of his injuries.
Police said they're investigating.