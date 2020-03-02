Thunder Bay man charged with assaulting police officer

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer on Wednesday.

Police said officers were called to the 100 block of Pearl Street just after 10 p.m. with reports of an individual throwing objects from the overpass at the public.

Police located the man at the Water Street North bus terminal, and placed him under arrest.

The man then became combative with police. He was taken to police headquarters, where he assaulted an officer.

The man has been charged with assaulting a police officer, and breach of probation.

He appeared in bail court on Thursday, and was remanded into custody.